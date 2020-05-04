NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 47.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $297,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $325.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

