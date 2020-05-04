NetKoin (NTK) Market Cap Reaches $36,384.27

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. NetKoin has a market cap of $36,384.27 and approximately $467.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, NetKoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056632 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00378398 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001090 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005966 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012461 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

