Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. 49,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,727. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 411,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,291.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.