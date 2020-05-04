Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 539,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,549. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

