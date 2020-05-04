Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

NRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. 381,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,580. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

