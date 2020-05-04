New Gold Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $838.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$183.73 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

