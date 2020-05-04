New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of FOX worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,343,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,102,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

