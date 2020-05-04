New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.03 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Continental worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.