New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.92 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

NYSE RE opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.90. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $164.21 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.