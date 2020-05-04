New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.