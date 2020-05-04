New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 101,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $314.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

