New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

CINF stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.