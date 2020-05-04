New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,500 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

NYSE:DGX opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.