New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hess worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

