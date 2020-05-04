New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hologic worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

HOLX stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

