New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $102.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

