New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $214.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.