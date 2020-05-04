NewYorkCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, STEX, TOKOK and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,614,719,888 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Graviex, YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

