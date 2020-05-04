Nicholas W. Alexos Buys 250,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,449. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth about $65,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Univar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Univar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 251,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.