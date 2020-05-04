Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 6.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $62,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,463. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

