Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David Buys 45,000 Shares

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,132 shares in the company, valued at C$126,530.36.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Jean-Sébastien David purchased 30,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jean-Sébastien David sold 1,500 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$600.00.

Niobay Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07).

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

