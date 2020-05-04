NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,760,524 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

