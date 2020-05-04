NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $380,773.80 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $380,773.80 and approximately $1,768.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003973 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,903,255 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

