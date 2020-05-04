Northcoast Research Comments on Zebra Technologies’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.75.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $225.55 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.