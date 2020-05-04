NULS (NULS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.24 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC and DragonEX. In the last week, NULS has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.02316824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00065078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 109,065,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,988,679 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Binance, ChaoEX, OKEx, DragonEX, QBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

