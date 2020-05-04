Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.68 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and $1.10 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $22.51 or 0.00252928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.