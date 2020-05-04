NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.29 on Monday, reaching $288.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $17,029,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

