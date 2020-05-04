NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after buying an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

