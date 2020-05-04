NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $282.78 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

