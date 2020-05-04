Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

OAS stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,049 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 721,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.