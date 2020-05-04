OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. During the last week, OAX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $65,252.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02304330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00193897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

