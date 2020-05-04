Observer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. During the last week, Observer has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.48 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,841,304 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

