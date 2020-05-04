Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $305.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

