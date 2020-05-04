OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $316.60 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00059285 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last week, OKB has traded 8% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $316.60 million and $111.22 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.03909737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035343 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009868 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

