OKCash Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $5,486.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031229 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036534 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,907.54 or 1.00235009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00067513 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000495 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,139,054 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

