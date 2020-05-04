Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 100,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Olin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.