Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.08 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

