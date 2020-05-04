Omni Price Tops $1.42 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Omni has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00015976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $798,253.66 and approximately $88.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00533487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,928 coins and its circulating supply is 562,612 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

