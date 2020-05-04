Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1746 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 806,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,409. Open Text has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.