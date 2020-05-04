Open Trading Network (OTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,364.11

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $24,364.11 and approximately $183.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.02312198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191245 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00065018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

