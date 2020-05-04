Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

