Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum China Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,762,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 37.1% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,285,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,069,000 after buying an additional 889,802 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

