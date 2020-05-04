Opus Reaches Market Cap of $120,955.20 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Opus has a total market cap of $120,955.20 and $54.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.