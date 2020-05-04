OWNDATA (OWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,410.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $654,579.28 and approximately $28,410.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00378403 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012467 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

