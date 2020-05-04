Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $95,466.69 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $95,466.69 and $9,201.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000284 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,829,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

