ParallelCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,235.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00530652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

