Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSI. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.91.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$68.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.45 million. Analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.3783921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

