PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.58 million and $289,352.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,709.35 or 0.19205231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.03909737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035343 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009868 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

