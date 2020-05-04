Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 9.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.43% of Paychex worth $98,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,117. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

