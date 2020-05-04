Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

